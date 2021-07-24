Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232,071 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $35,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after buying an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after buying an additional 1,234,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,332,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

NYSE:EQR opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $85.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.