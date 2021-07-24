ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.53.

ECN stock opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.01. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.606543 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.78%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

