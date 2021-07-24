EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,183. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.