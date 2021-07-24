eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.90 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.74 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGAN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of EGAN opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.41 million, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.