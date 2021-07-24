Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.42. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,245,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

