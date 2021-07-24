Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.63.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EHC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,738. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.