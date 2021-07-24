Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.34. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$6.23, with a volume of 413,948 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDR. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.87.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1694654 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$553,150.00. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$35,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,205,490. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,887.

About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

