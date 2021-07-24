Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

