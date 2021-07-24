Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 3.21.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

