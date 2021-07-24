Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $238.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

