Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.