Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EPOKY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.