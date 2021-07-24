ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus stock opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ePlus has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ePlus will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,840 shares of company stock valued at $795,672 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 110,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 14.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ePlus by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.