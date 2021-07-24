Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.04.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $253.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $257.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $83,062,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

