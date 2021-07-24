Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crocs, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $131.29 on Thursday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $11,000,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

