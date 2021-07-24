Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 113,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,013,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

