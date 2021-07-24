Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.