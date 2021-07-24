Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sleep Number Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.67. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sleep Number by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

