Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $5.17 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00015021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $165.59 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,191.41 or 0.06363708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.65 or 0.01346414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00369847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00147223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.74 or 0.00611967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00375856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00295635 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

