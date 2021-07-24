Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.30 million-$178.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.72 to $0.74 EPS.

ETH traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,878. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $636.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.68.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

