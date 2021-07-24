Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

EURN opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronav will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $43,639,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 7.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 197,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 663,771 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 12.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Euronav by 269.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 994,505 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

