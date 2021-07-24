Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives €31.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.47 ($37.03).

EVK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €29.23 ($34.39) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.74.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

