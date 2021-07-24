EXFO (TSE:EXF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of EXFO from C$5.96 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at C$7.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of C$3.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.48. The company has a market cap of C$423.07 million and a P/E ratio of -52.34.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

