ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $119.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of EXLS opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. ExlService has a 52 week low of $59.97 and a 52 week high of $110.44. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

