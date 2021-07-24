Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.53 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $11.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $12.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.36. 592,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,375. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $130.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.35.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,041,000 after acquiring an additional 86,282 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

