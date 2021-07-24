Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.