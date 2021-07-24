F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

FNB stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 17.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 66,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,108 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in F.N.B. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,037,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 89,222 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $627,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

