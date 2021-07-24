Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $18.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.79. 33,694,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,615,285. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $375.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

