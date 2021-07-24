FantasyGold Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $47,878.57 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00124828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00145380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,687.03 or 0.98263689 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.68 or 0.00897484 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

