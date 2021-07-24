Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $733,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $788,505.41.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69.

FSLY opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

