Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $8,269,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $49.82 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $260,073.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,740,584.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 201,839 shares of company stock worth $10,468,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

