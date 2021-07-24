FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of FG New America Acquisition worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FGNA. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $14,975,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,076,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,548,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FGNA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FGNA opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.