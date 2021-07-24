Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $91.57 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

