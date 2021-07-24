Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $9.18 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after purchasing an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.85 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.28. The stock has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.