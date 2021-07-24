Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,081.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $380.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.