Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.85 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $106.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

