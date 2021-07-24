Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 414 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.06. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.21.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

