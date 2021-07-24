Financial Analysis: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) vs. frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb N/A N/A N/A frontdoor 6.96% -161.06% 8.83%

This table compares Airbnb and frontdoor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $3.38 billion 25.36 -$4.58 billion ($15.53) -8.93 frontdoor $1.47 billion 2.85 $112.00 million $1.55 31.68

frontdoor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airbnb. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than frontdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Airbnb and frontdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 1 18 17 0 2.44 frontdoor 0 3 5 0 2.63

Airbnb currently has a consensus target price of $170.55, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. frontdoor has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than frontdoor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of frontdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Airbnb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of frontdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc. engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors. Its brands include American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard and Landmark. The company was founded on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

