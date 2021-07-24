Financial Review: 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) vs. Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 908 Devices alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 908 Devices and Geospace Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00 Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

908 Devices currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.72%. Given 908 Devices’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Geospace Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 908 Devices and Geospace Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 33.08 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -26.27 Geospace Technologies $87.83 million 1.30 -$19.24 million N/A N/A

908 Devices has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geospace Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Geospace Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A Geospace Technologies -14.89% -9.03% -7.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

908 Devices beats Geospace Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Oil and Gas Markets segment offers wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products, such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment provides industrial products, including imaging equipment, water meter products, and offshore cables, as well as seismic sensors for vibration monitoring and geotechnical applications, such as mine safety and earthquake detection applications; and electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial and industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. The Emerging Markets segment designs and sells products used for border and perimeter security surveillance, cross-border tunneling detection, and other products targeted at movement monitoring, intrusion detection, and situational awareness. This segment serves customers that include various agencies of the United States government, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies. The company operates in Asia, Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.