First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

FCXXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $$14.67 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

