First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. First Community posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

First Community stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,262. The firm has a market cap of $155.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.73. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 671.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 213,477 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 89.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

