First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Trading Up 2.6%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.81. 316,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 675,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32.

