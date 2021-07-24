First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 15th

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

FEI stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

