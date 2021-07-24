FirstEnergy Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report released on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.61.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.47 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

