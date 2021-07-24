FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.47 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

