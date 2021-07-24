Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

FCUUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.