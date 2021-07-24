Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.63. Five9 has a one year low of $107.77 and a one year high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

