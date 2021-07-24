FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,848. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

