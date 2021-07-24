Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 148,977 MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 148,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartree Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,643,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $13,125,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,875,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,153,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,200,000.

OTCMKTS MTACU opened at $10.07 on Friday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

