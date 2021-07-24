Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $206.53 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $558.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.90.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

